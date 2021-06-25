New equipment in the Pembroke Dock, Memorial Park has been tampered with, and some unappealing graffiti has been drawn around the area.

The chairperson of the new park Lynette Round said: "After years of hard work, by all the Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park Committee, it is extremely sad to see the equipment has been defaced before it has been opened to the public.

"Any damage to the equipment now could cause delays to the opening of the area and extra work meaning further costs for the charity.

"Security fencing still surrounds the area but it would appear sections of this had been tampered with and flattened. We encourage anyone who sees problems with the fence to contact the Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park through our Facebook page or report to Pembroke Dock Town Council."

Cllr Joshua Beynon who has worked closely with the development of the park, echoed Lynette's thoughts and said: "I hope that once the installation is finished the equipment is looked after for the whole of the community."

Further damage, and graffiti has also taken place in the Hobbs Point toilets as well.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "We urge parents to speak with their children and and highlight that this is not acceptable and it will only be our town which will be affected by it."

The police have had reports of a damaged park bench in the Memorial Park covered in graffiti, and are asking people with any information to report it to their non-emergency number 101.