The Johanna Lucretia ship bid farewell to Pembroke Dock on Tuesday (June 22), leaving behind some unique experiences for the locals to remember.

A select few groups were treated to trips out on the 96-ft long sailing ship, during its 10 day stay in Pembroke Dock.

During the trips the guests turned their hands to rigging the sails, steering the ship and generally learning about how to manoeuvre such a large vessel. Some lucky guests were even harnessed to the rigging, and were able to abseil up the masts, privy to an incredible view above.

One consistent member on the trips was Tall Ships Wales Trust coordinator Paula Holt who organised the event, she said: "It was a brilliant experience, and all of the guests said they wanted to come again - we are hoping to come next year, but we will need the funds to do so. There's even plans to do over night stays with groups when Covid restrictions allow."

In some of the trips the groups set sail and ventured out to Skomer Island, and the ship spent a few days in Dale as well.

Currently it's on its way to Plymouth where another adventure awaits, as it is chartered by the Island Trust.

To find out more about the vessel visit the Tall Ships Wales Trust website https://www.tallships.wales/, and if you want to donate towards the experiences visit this site.