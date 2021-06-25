Pembrokeshire's VC gallery is one of the lucky organisations who have benefited from support from the Armed Forces Covenant.

This week along with Armed Forces Week (June 21 to 27) organisations are celebrating 10 years, since they were able to sign up for the Covenant.

Over that period of time the Covenant has supported organisations helping past and present veterans in Wales with financial support from the Welsh government.

Specifically for the VC Gallery, the extra funding they received helped them address isolation and break down barriers to getting support for ex-service personnel.

Speaking about the Gallery’s work, co-ordinator Barry John MBE, said:

“VC Gallery hosts a variety of events, both culturally and socially, for ex-service personnel as well as the wider community. We passionately believe art and culture can improve health, wellbeing and overall quality of life.

“Maintaining close links between the military and community is essential to ensure they and their families stay connected, have better health outcomes and positive experiences after their service. We will continue to work alongside the NHS and Local Authority services for the greater good of all our military personnel across Wales.

“Our recent project during the pandemic gave us the ability to ask ex-Service personnel and their families directly to tell us what support they needed and, importantly, what access to wider support services and organisations they’d like to see.”

In Wales, this commitment to the Covenant has included:

• Increasing NHS funding specifically for veterans for physical and mental health services;

• A Welsh-specific Resettlement Guide for Service leavers and families;

• Guaranteed interview schemes for ex-Service personnel;

• Funding support for children of Armed Forces personnel;

• Funding for charities to tackle loneliness and social isolation amongst ex-Service personnel.

Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn, visited Hightown Barracks in Wrexham yesterday.

She said: “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, our serving Armed Forces and veterans have continued to provide invaluable support and expertise to communities across the country.

“Armed Forces Week provides us with the platform and opportunity to recognise and reflect on the considerable part our Armed Forces, past and present, have played in keeping our communities safe. They rightly deserve our gratitude and appreciation.”

Additionally as part of Armed Forces Week, Wales’ first Resettlement Guide will be published on Thursday highlighting the support in place for Serving personnel and their families wishing to re-locate to Wales.