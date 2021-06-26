With summer in full swing, and to mark National Picnic Week, here are some sublime summer picnic spots recommended by local businesses across Pembrokeshire.

Number One:

First up is North Beach, Tenby - a spot recommended by Laura Mackenzie, FBM Holidays, who said: "It’s a fabulously sunny spot in the summer and there’s so much to see while enjoying delicious local produce. The iconic Goscar Rock is always quite the sight and recently visitors have been enjoying a bit of Wally the walrus-spotting on the lifeboat station."

Number Two:

Secondly there's the Blue Lagoon, a recommendation from Cleopatra Browne, Celtic Quest Coasteering,.

She said: "Coasteering is everything your parents may have told you not to do as a child... cliff-jumping, adventure-swimming, scramble-climbing and more. Abereiddy and the Blue Lagoon are perfect spots for this adventurous activity."

Number Three:

And then there's Broadhaven South, recommended by Neil and Zoe Kedward, co-owners, The Seren Collection, who said: "Picnicking among the dunes at Broadhaven as the sun goes down, with the wild Atlantic hitting the beach, is one of the most glorious experiences in Pembrokeshire. We would be eating goodies from the Ultracomedia deli in Narberth."

Number Four:

Fourth on the list is Carew Castle, recommended by Daisy Hughes, a visitor services manager with South Pembrokeshire.

She said: "There are two great picnic spots at Carew Castle; one nestled close to the walls of the picturesque castle and another a bit further off the beaten track across the millpond from the castle, which offers stunning views across the water to the Elizabethan wing of the castle."

Number Five:

Then there's one of the many other castles in Pembrokeshire, Manorbier Castle - recommended by Rachel Ruff, who said: "Set in a stunning position, 12th century Manorbier Castle dates to Norman times and is perched above the beautiful bay of Manorbier. Picnic spots abound in the castle grounds or on the beach below, with the castle providing a spectacular backdrop."

Number six:

Contender number six is Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre, St Davids - recommended by Claire Bates, centre manager.

She said: "The picnic area at Oriel y Parc is an oasis of calm and tranquility in the middle of the popular city of St Davids, with fruit trees, wild flowers and birdsong. This little-known spot is open to all and is a quiet area to relax after a day’s sightseeing in St Davids. Aside from breakfast and lunch options, there are many delicious treats to take away from the onsite café - the white chocolate blondie is a particular favourite."

Number Seven:

Number seven is the Port of Milford Haven - recommended by Kailea Turner who works with Milford Waterfront.

She said: "With an unspoilt view of the Milford Haven Waterway, the grass picnic area on Mackerel Quay at Milford Waterfront is the perfect spot to relax, with picnic benches and deckchairs provided in the summer. With views of the Waterway and Milford Marina, there is so much to see out on the water, from commercial shipping to watching the many leisure vessels."

Number Eight:

Of course there's Poppit Sands beach and Abbey grounds at St Dogmaels, recommended by Marie Lewis, Over the Rainbow Wales, who said: "Every Tuesday the village of St Dogmaels holds a weekly food market (9 am-1 pm); it is the perfect place to pick up a range of locally-produced food for a picnic. Once you’ve stocked up, there are two spots which are highly recommended for a picnic - the Abbey grounds at St Dogmaels and Poppit Sands beach."

Number 9:

And lastly there's Porthclais Harbour, recommended by Julia Horton-Mansfield who work with Pembrokeshire Seaweeds.

She said: "We’re passionate about Pembrokeshire (every square inch of it), but there is one place that we love especially: the old harbour of Porthclais. Here we can sit and eat a picnic in peace, imagining the noise of ancient ships from previous generations or, these days, watching the more leisurely bustle of kayaks and canoes as the tide comes into this little watery valley which was formed by huge glacial meltwaters millions of years ago."

To ease congestion on Pembrokeshire’s roads, visitors can use the coastal buses that link rural communities in the coastal areas of Pembrokeshire.

They are particularly useful for walkers who want to do a stretch of the coastal path without having to go back and collect their car at the end of the day.