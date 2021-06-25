Recently car fanatic Mal Powell handed over a grand cheque of £7,001 to the NHS staff outside Withybush hospital.

It all started out with an idea from Mal to run a classic car run throughout the county in April, where he hoped to raise £500 for the NHS.

Now the 72-year old from Pembroke Dock can say he has done more than what he expected, raising well in excess of the funds he predicted, with an ensemble of about 120 cars joining the event.

Mal said: "After the year we’ve had I want to give back to the NHS. I just sat and thought what can I do? My granddaughter is a paramedic and I just think the staff in the NHS are all brilliant people.

“Organising the run is quite challenging but I am lucky as I have a great team of volunteers and support.”

“The weather was on our side. Only two cars broke down, so we class that as a good day.

“A big thank you to everyone who donated, no matter how big or small you made a big difference. I would like to say thanks to Simon Dixon, Roger Griffiths and Janette Lindsey for their support with the fundraising. Finally, a special thank you to NFU Mutual and Valero for their extremely generous donations.”

In fact NFU Mutual donated £3,225 towards the funds and the fuel company Valero gave an additional £500.

Janice Cole-Williams, General Manager at Withybush Hospital, said they wanted to say a huge thank you to Malcolm, all the fund raisers and everyone who very kindly donated money to Withybush Hospital.

She added: “It is amazing to hear of such a high amount being raised in order to thank our teams for their work during the pandemic. We will ensure that it is used in a way that directly benefits staff, all of which have done, and continue to do, a fantastic job in the most challenging of circumstances.”