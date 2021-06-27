ACCLAIMED Cardigan musician Wyn Jones, a founder and mainstay of Welsh rock and pop legends Ail Symudiad, has died at the age of 61.

Mr Jones, who formed the band with his brother Richard at the height of pop’s new wave in 1978, had been fighting pancreatic cancer for some time.

A post on the band’s twitter feed last night read: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we have to announce that Wyn lost his battle with pancreatic cancer today.

“Thanks to all the kind messages – knowing how much he meant to everyone is a great comfort.

“Nos da Wyn.”

A spiky powerpop outfit who went on to develop their own highly distinctive style, Ail Symudiad’s initial influences included the Clash and the Buzzcocks.

Early members included bassist Robin Davies and drummer Gareth Lewis and although the line-up changed constantly over the years, Wyn and Richard Jones remained the band’s axis.

The pair also set up the influential Fflach Stiwdios, helping to nurture successive generations of Welsh musical talent.

Over the ensuing decades hits such as Rifieira Cymraeg, Garej Paradwys and Twristiaid yn y Dre, enabled Ail Symudiad to build up a loyal and enthusiastic following throughout Wales.

Having seen the band become something of a national institution, in 2014 Wyn and Richard celebrated 35 years years of making music and running Flach.

In 2019 the pair performed a memorable set in their home town, clad in bardic robes.

Away from the stage, Mr Jones took a keen and active role in local issues and had served as a Cardigan town councillor for a number of years.

"Very sad news," said town councillor Clive Davies. "Another icon in the pop music scene in Wales has left us.

"A very kind and friendly person, a real character and great company. I often had a conversation about Cardigan activities over coffee at Crwst with him.

"Cardigan was very important to Wyn, his paradise - he called it the Welsh Riviera and he contributed a lot to the town, helping where he could with activities and serving as a town councillor.

" My thoughts are with Richard and the family."