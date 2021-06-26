The TV series His Dark Materials has announced the release of a third season for the show, and after keen eyed locals spotted the team filming at St Govan's Pembrokeshire last week - the question is what relation will St Govan's have to the show?
Well for now the answer to that question is being kept close to the film makers of the series, but we can speculate.
Perhaps it will be a part of another fantasy world in the tale, or maybe it will be some secret part of Oxford or London where the characters are initially based.
Nevertheless viewers can look forward to a visionary experience based on Phillip Pullman's final novel The Amber Spyglass from the trilogy His Dark Materials.
Bad Wolf (owners of the show) founder and executive producer Jane Tranter said: “The Amber Spyglass is the most gloriously complex of Philip Pullman’s novels to adapt for TV but with our world class creative team in Cardiff no challenge is too daunting. This season is both an epic adventure and a story about love and truth. Jack, Francesca and Amelia’s scripts capture the brilliance of Philip’s worlds and we are joined by our much-loved existing cast and some exceptional talent new to the series.”
His Dark Materials season two averaged over 6 million viewers on BBC One. Season one and two are streaming now on BBC iPlayer.
His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO with support of Welsh Government funding through Creative Wales.
