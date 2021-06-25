A TRECWN teenager and her rescue dog have gained sixth place at a national dog agility competition against all the country's top handlers and dogs.

Harriet Hunt, who owns and runs The Valley dog agility school in Trecwn, competed with three of her own dogs, all of which she trained herself, in the CSJ national try outs; a five-day event at Berry Hill equestrian Village in Buckinghamshire.

Out of the 900 dogs competing, 16-year-old Harriet, made it to the top 25, with her three dogs going through to the final in agility, jumping, snooker, steeple chase.

Out of the three Grace, a rescued collie cross who came from Greenacres and has really excelled under Harriet's care, came sixth in her class.

Dorothy, a jack russell cross, who competed with Harriet at Crufts dog agility just before lockdown last year, was in first place in her height group right up to the finals, when she unfortunately was eliminated.

Harriet has wanted to be involved in dog agility since she was a child, at the age of six she told an interviewer at Crufts that that was where her talent lies.

She now owns and runs the Valley Dog Training, based in Trecwn, which has around 40 clients of all different levels and capabilities.

"All the top handlers and dogs from Scotland England and Wales were at the competition," said proud mum Kerry. "Harriet has competed at Crufts before but this was a different level. It was super serious.

"Harriet took it all in her stride. She loved it.

"Grace, who is a rescue dog from Greenacres Animals Rescue Centre, came sixth out of more than 150 dogs in her class. It's only her second year competing. For her to get this far was amazing."

Mikey Lawlor, Greenacres manager was delighted with Grace's success: "It's brilliant," he said. "It gives rescue dogs that positive story. Lots of people will say that dogs are in a rescue because they have done something but that's not necessarily true. Lots of dogs come to us because their circumstances change.

"Grace is great publicity for recue dogs. They can be wonderful dogs."

Harriett narrowly missed selection for the Welsh team, which will be competing in Holland in 2022 but is undaunted.

"There will be a couple more opportunities over the year to try out for the team and qualify," said Kerry. "It's not over yet."