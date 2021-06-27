Look out for women walking in Pembrokeshire this month, they just may be part of the south Pembrokeshire team of midwives raising money for the Sands charity.
The team of women will be walking 100km each in June, so far they have raised £424 of their predicted £150 total.
A spokesperson for the women said: "As a group of not just friends but colleagues too we have signed up to help support all those affected by the loss of a beautiful baby. These beautiful babies, mums, dads, siblings and family are just as important to us. We try to stay strong for them and cry often to our colleagues instead. To show our thoughts and awareness we are proud to take part in 'Sands charity walk 100km in June.'"
They said they chose the Sands charity to raise money for, because it stands for a close cause towards their hearts.
Sands is a stillbirth and neonatal death charity who focus on offering emotional support, and practical help to anyone affected by the death of a baby.
To donate towards the midwives cause please follow this link.
