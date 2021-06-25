POLICE have confirmed that the B4570 Llangoedmor road is now fully open following a road traffic collision (Friday, June 25).
A statement from Cardigan, Crymych, and Newcastle Emlyn Police thanked the public for their co-operation.
"Llangoedmor road is now fully open following early road traffic collision," said a Police spokesperson.
"Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident."
Earlier, Cardigan, Crymych, and Newcastle Emlyn Police had asked motorists to find alternative routes.
"We are dealing with an incident on Llangoedmor B4570 Road, Cardigan. Emergency Services are at scene," said a spokesperson.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes, thank you for your patience."