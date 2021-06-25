FISHGUARD'S inshore lifeboat was launched yesterday morning, Thursday, June 24, and the town's coastguard team tasked, following reports of an unidentified object that was possibly a person the water.
There was a thick sea mist and the object was said to be in the sea by Newport Beach and drifting towards Cwm yr Eglwys.
Coastguards were deployed to a vantage point between Newport and Cwm yr Eglwys and sent out a search team. At the same time Fishguard inshore lifeboat carried a shoreline search, starting at Cwm-yr-Eglwys and moving in an easterly direction across the bay, which was calm but misty.
Visibility was very poor due to the sea mist but luckily within 20 minutes of searching it began to lift. The crew of the inshore lifeboat then spotted a large eight-foot long tree branch in the bay, in the area where the possible casualty was last seen. This was identified as the suspected object.
The RNLI then recovered the branch and brought it back to base to prevent further possible false sightings.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.