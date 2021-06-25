Downing Street said Boris Johnson has accepted Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s apology for breaching social distancing guidelines and “considers the matter closed”.

A Number 10 spokesman said the “vast majority” of the public have followed coronavirus guidelines, when asked if Health Secretary Matt Hancock thought it was important for people to abide by the rules.

The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has spoken previously about the fact that the vast majority of the public have followed the rules throughout the pandemic and we are incredibly thankful to them for doing so.

“I would point you back to the Health Secretary’s own statement where he says ‘I have let people down and I’m very sorry’ and I would say again that the Prime Minister has accepted that apology.”

The Health Secretary said he was “very sorry” for breaching social distancing rules and asked for privacy for his family.

It comes after images were published appearing to show him in an embrace with his aide, Gina Coladangelo, on May 6 when Government guidance said two people from different households should not hug.

Mr Hancock said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

“I have let people down and am very sorry.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Ms Coladangelo was appointed last September, her appointment drew criticism as there was of public record of the appointment, which was set to see her earn at least £15,000 of taxpayers’ money, potentially rising by a further £5,000.

A whistleblower told The Sun: “They have tried to keep it a secret but everyone knows what goes on inside a building like that.

“I’m just amazed he was so brazen about it as he was the Secretary of State.

"It has also shocked people because he put her in such an important, publicly-funded role and this is what they get up to in office hours when everyone else is working hard.”

Last night, a friend of the Health Secretary said: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”