A driver who drove his Mazda 6 at Berea, St Davids, while disqualified from driving and without an insurance policy in place, has been handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for a year.
Patrick Johnson of Burnett Lane, Hackney, Matlock, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 22.
The court heard how the 39-year-old had driven a Mazda 6 on the small narrow unclassified road in Berea, as well as on the Celtic Camping site, in a manner ‘endangering others’.
Johnson admitted all three offences, two of driving while disqualified and one of driving with no insurance, which all took place on June 21 this year.
Magistrates did not impose a separate sentence for the no insurance charge but handed down two consecutive 12 week suspended sentences for the driving while disqualified offences.
They decided to suspend the sentence by 12 months as immediate custody would have a ‘significant impact’ on Johnson’s family and business employees.
Magistrates also heard that Johnson had a ‘significant drug problem’ which he was having treatment for.
They imposed a 12-month supervision order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement for a maximum of 10 days.
A previous community order, made by Northern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on January 27 this year was revoked.
Johnson was also disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and court costs of £85. The total of £213 must be paid by July 20 this year.
