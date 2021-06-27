A vehicle was seized on the morning of Thursday, June 24, following a stop check by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
When police officers checked the car's registration, they were shown that the driver was driving whilst uninsured and with an expired driving licence.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said the man was 'reported accordingly for both offences.'
