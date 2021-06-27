David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, has provided the latest of his 'Leader's Update.'

In his statement, David Simpson said: "Hello to you all.

"In my last leader’s update I set out how we and our partner agencies have been dealing with a cluster of Covid-19 cases in the Tenby area.

"It has been easy to think we are through the worst of this pandemic, but this has been a reminder how we must all continue to tackle this issue collectively.

"This situation really has highlighted to me the importance of getting tested if you have symptoms.

"And I’m delighted to say there has been a really good response to the mobile testing unit being put in place in Tenby.

"The unit will remain in place at the Salterns car park until Sunday July 4.

"I’d like to remind everyone that here in Pembrokeshire we are part of a scheme where we can get tested if we have the three most common symptoms of coronavirus - a fever, a new continuous cough, or a loss/change of taste and smell – but also a wider set of symptoms.

"So if you have any of the following symptoms you are strongly urged to get a test:

• Mild summer cold symptoms – including sore throat, runny nose, headache

• Flu-like symptoms, including myalgia (muscle ache or pain); excessive tiredness; persistent headache; runny nose or blocked nose; persistent sneezing; sore throat and/or hoarseness, shortness of breath or wheezing

• Generally feeling unwell and a history of being in contact with a known Covid-19 case

• Any new or change in symptoms following a previous negative test

"If you have any of the symptoms listed above, even if you have been vaccinated, please stay home and book a PCR test through the UK portal https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119.

"Monday was the longest day of the year, and it got me thinking about just how important it is that we all try to find time to have breaks and time away from work if at all possible.

"These past 15 months have been very tough and lockdown restrictions have meant we have not had the normal holidays we usually have – so please everyone take time out when you can to recharge the batteries and enjoy the outdoors whilst the weather is good.

"One thing I’m trying to do is find the hidden, quieter gems of Pembrokeshire.

"The county has such diversity from beautiful beaches, lovely mountain walks to a word class coastline and hidden forest trails.

"I have started to make a list of places I have never visited in the county and my aim is to try to explore the quieter spots – maybe I’ll see you on my travels.

"Looking ahead, this weekend will see Armed Forces Day celebrated.

"Pembrokeshire County Council is committed to promoting the rights of military personnel, veterans and their families and we are proud to be an armed forces friendly employer.

"The armed forces flag has been proudly flying at County Hall all this week to recognise the strong links between Pembrokeshire and our armed forces.

"And I couldn’t finish without mentioning the big match. Wales against Denmark in the knockout stages of the European Championships, a game I’m looking forward to watching from home.

"I really do appreciate how fans would wish to be at or celebrate this game, but please my best advice would be to watch it from home and enjoy the best seat money can buy in front of the TV.

"This is the best way to enjoy the game and stay safe.

"Have a great weekend everyone."