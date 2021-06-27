Several pictures have been taken of Wally the walrus, who has spent many hours aboard a boat while enjoying his time in the Isles of Scilly.
Wally has attracted attention everywhere he has been recently, after plenty of time travelling from Broad Haven, to Tenby, Cornwall and mainland Europe.
The famed walrus was being towed out of the local harbour on the boat at around 8.30am on Wednesday, June 23, where he stayed until returning to the water at approximately 2.30pm the following day.
Ann Parsons, who took the photos of Wally, said: "When returning from St Agnes prior to boarding the Scillonian, we came across Wally being towed slowly.
"As we watched, he first put his head in the water then gradually edged himself over the side of the boat, and went into the water after more than 24 hours on the boat.
"I shall be following his progress and hope all goes well for him."
