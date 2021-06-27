Firstly some feedback following last week's football special.

John Gillespie wrote: "Hi Jeff, TRM once again brought back so many memories. My late brother and I were avid supporters of the Robins. I remember during the 1950s, we would rush from school every week, on a Thursday I think, to look in the shop window of Jeffrey's the Jeweller, where the team for the coming Saturday would be posted. We were looking for names like the legendary Brian Burgoyne, Keith Huntley, George Baker, George James, 'Butch' Blockwell, the mighty Hugo Steer, Alan Owens, Ken Tappin at centre forward who could head a ball better than anyone else I'd ever seen. Then there were the goalkeepers, the entertaining but erratic George Harries, the wonderful John Brereton and the best keeper of all, Murray Crook. What memories those names invoke.

"The excitement of going through the turnstiles in anticipation of the thrills to come. The joy at winning and the sorrow of losing all wrapped up in that 90 minutes of pure innocent joy. I remember games against Haverfordwest when there were literally thousands of spectators crammed around the ground all caught up in the excitement of a local derby. Great days, long gone but never forgotten. Thank you for rekindling my memory."

Thanks John.

Recently, I was persuaded to take part in a Welsh Government's telephone survey.

Initially, they'd written to me explaining: "It will take only 30 minutes, and we'll send you £15 worth of vouchers." As a rule, I don't bother with this sort of thing, but decided to do this one.

It may have been partially due to my tendency to add the occasional touch of humour to my responses, which was obviously enjoyed and reciprocated by the caller, whose name was Tom, but in the end, the survey took over an hour!

In my 'hobbies' I included the regular penning of my TRM column.

"So you're a Historian, then Jeff?"

"No, Tom. I'm a nostalgian, there's a big difference."

He sounded really interested and, for the first time in ages, I happily mused over what TRM is all about.

"It remembers the era when, if you or your family were sick and asked for your doctor to visit you at home, he'd be there the same day; it recalls those heady days when having a ten bob note rustling in your pocket made you feel rich; it reminds people about when it was as rare as hen's teeth to see an estate agent's 'for sale' sign stuck up in someone's garden; it remembers when it was easy peasy to take the lids off bottles and jars, and you could open containers without much loud cursing and needing to send for a Charles Atlas body building kit; it's about hot, balmy summers spent swimming in the Rath pool, sharing a bottle of pop with your friends and nobody got harmed; it was when owning a cheque book meant you had something in the bank, a bank you could visit in your own town, and every shop would accept a cheque as payment; and finally, it recalls when, even if they ate white bread covered in real butter, there were no obese children in your street, because they were constantly playing outside."

"Sounds good to me," said Tom. "Thanks for your time, Jeff, we'll send you the vouchers real soon."

My last quip was: "As this has taken twice as long as I expected, will I get twice as many vouchers?" Tom's laughter said it all.

After I'd hung up, I immediately thought of so many other things I could've added to, such as: TRM tries hard to keep the memories of Milford's fishing days alive. Like today, with the Westcar M110 moored in TRM Trawler Corner.

A steel sided trawler built in 1915, 302 tonnes and 135ft long.

Landed at Milford from May 1946 to July 1970.

Skippers: Frank Armitage, G. McClelland, Steve Pembroke, Jimmy Jobson, George Spooner.

It was requisitioned for service during both wars as mine layer, mine sweeper, and other miscellaneous marine duties.

WWG news clip from August 1947: "When the Milford trawler 'Westcar' docked last Friday, skipper McClelland reported that he had a German torpedo in his catch.

The missile, some six feet long by eighteen inches in diameter was picked up in the trawl on the south-west Irish fishing grounds, and on Sunday, before the trawler left for another trip, the torpedo was transferred by crane and secured on the deck of the steam trawler 'Kuroki,' being converted for fishing for the same firm.

On Wednesday night, a mine disposal team from Swansea arrived in Milford and set about rendering the torpedo harmless. "It was covered in weed and barnacles," said a member of the crew.

Here's a pic of the ship, plus one of her crew, taken from a WWG of March 1955.

Back row: chief engineer Tom Hicks, bosun Kenny Cockrell, skipper Jim Jobson, D/hand Grenville Jones, third hand Hughie Picton, D/hand Gene Kuzma.

Front row: mate Clarence Rackley, second engineer John Longdon, firemen..Fred Potter and Jack Perkins, D/hand Tommy Donovan, cook Johnny Gapski, D/hand Walter Soloman.

In July 1960, when the Westcar was scrapped, Milford's trawling fleet was reduced to 28, the lowest in the port's history.

In hindsight, there are times when I do include an ancient snap of Milford, like today's third pic, taken before the dock was built, when the town's main industry was shipbuilding and repairs.

I considered ringing Welsh office Tom back to say I'd misspoke and that I'm actually more of a 'pictorian' but thought better of it.

Teaser time. Last week's: If you had five potatoes and had to divide them equally between three people, what should you do? Answer: Mash the potatoes.

Those who told me were Anne and Jets Llewellyn, Les Haynes, Cynthia Edwards, Joyce Layton, John Gillespie and Tom Brown who, in his email added: "Hi Jeff, I do like your page in the Telegraph each week, it's s-mashing, which I suppose could be the answer to the potato question. But it's the way that your stories bring back memories of a long time ago which helps to 'chip-away' at the old grey cells and reminding us all to keep the brain active, which I suppose could be yet another answer to the same problem. Stay safe." Cheers Tom, much appreciated.

Here's this week's little grey cells poser: A farmer has 17 pigs and all but nine die. How many are left?

That's it for another week. Thanks for all the kind comments. I leave you with this quote from Ashleigh Brilliant: "The older you get, the more important it is not to act your age."

See you next time. Please stay safe.