Members of the armed forces, both past and present, were celebrated at a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, June 21.
The ceremony at County Hall in Haverfordwest was to raise the flag throughout the week to mark Armed Forces Day, celebrated on Saturday, June 26.
Pembrokeshire County Council invited three pupils from Haverfordwest High VC School to raise the flag, as their father currently serves with the armed forces.
The county council chairman, councillor Mike James, said: “Armed Forces Day provides an opportunity for the nation to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community.
“We have a long and proud history of links to our armed forces in Pembrokeshire. Since the inauguration of Armed Forces Day in 2009, we at Pembrokeshire County Council have shown our wholehearted support for them by flying a special flag designed for Armed Forces Day.”
For more information on the armed forces, visit these websites:
• www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.