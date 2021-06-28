STUDENTS from Ysgol Harri Tudur have had the wonderful experience of spending time on the high seas and learning valuable life skills being part of the crew of a ship.
Pupils sitting their A Levels at Ysgol Harri Tudur spent the day on the tall ship Johanna Lucretia to develop their sailing and marine biology skills.
Skipper Craig and his crew, 1st Mate Dan and 2nd Mate Arial put the students to work to develop their sailing skills and sea legs, from hoisting the sails to navigation and steering the vessel.
Thanks to a bursary linked to The Island Trust and sponsorship from Dragon LNG, Paula Holt from the Tall Ships (Wales) Trust was able to organise a day on the water for the students.
The event was linked to the Darwin Experience, teachers pupils from across the county about the wonders of evolution.
Sam and Amy from the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience were onboard to help the students deploy a large plankton net into Sandy Haven Bay which was towed behind the Johanna Lucretia for some time before being hauled back on board.
Students used microscopes to examine the samples of zooplankton which included fish larvae, crab larvae and several comb jellies known as sea gooseberries.
The Johanna Lucretia might have been spotted around Pembrokeshire as it spent ten days in Pembroke Dock. Photos here.
