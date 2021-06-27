Pembrokeshire Citizens Advice has now moved its Haverfordwest office, and is now on High Street.
The team will now be working out of offices at 36-38 High Street, and will still be available to provide support and advice on the phone, via email and video link.
Pembrokeshire Citizens Advice is an independent, registered charity, governed by a board of trustees drawn from across the county of Pembrokeshire.
On June 1, 2021, Citizens Advice Pembrokeshire moved its Haverfordwest premises from 43 Cartlett to Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS), 36-38 High St, Haverfordwest SA61 2DA.
Chief executive officer Geraldine Murphy said: “Our advisors are currently working from home, providing advice on the phone, via email and video link.
"We are preparing to re-open our offices in line with social distancing regulations. This move will enable us to work closely with PAVS and still offer the same support and advice to help the vulnerable and those who need it most.”
The local advice line number (01437 806070) will remain the same, and the Pembroke Dock office remains at 38 Meyrick St, Pembroke Dock SA72 6UT.
