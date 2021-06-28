Milford Haven Youth Club has announced the launching of the 'My Time' scheme, which is to benefit young volunteers within the town.
The scheme is open to anybody aged 11-25 who is interested in volunteering in the community, or is already volunteering.
By signing up to the scheme, it allows young volunteers in Milford Haven to access a £20 voucher for every 20 hours of volunteering they conduct.
It is funded by Tesco bags for life and coordinated by Pembrokeshire Youth Service.
To show interest or to register, contact Julie at Milford Haven Youth Centre on 01646 697967 or via email on julie.bevington@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
