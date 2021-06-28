Orla Conlon from Milford Haven, and former pupil of Redhill High School, has been accepted into the prestigious National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

The National Youth Theatre is a world-leading youth arts organisation, which has nurtured hundreds of thousands of performers for over 60 years.

It's illustrious list of alumni include Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig, Colin Firth and Idris Elba, and about 5,000 people apply each year, with only 500 being accepted, including Milford Haven's Orla this year.

Auditions this year were held on Zoom, which included a self-tape audition and a live digital recall.

"When I found out I had got in, I was ecstatic," Orla said. "I'm so thrilled to be part of a wider network of actors who I can learn and grow from.

"I am also looking forward to the opportunities the National Youth Theatre will offer, such as taking part in productions, casting auditions and work experience countrywide."

Orla took time to thank her parents and drama teachers for helping her pursue what she always wanted to do as a career.

She continued to say her dream would be to eventually act on screen, even though she is currently enjoying her time on stage.

She said: "My next steps will be getting more experience in order to build up my acting CV, getting representation and hopefully landing a role in something amazing.

"Until then," she continued, "I'm planning on continuing my A-Levels in biology, chemistry, maths and English literature while improving my acting skills through training."