Tenby's North Beach has been named as one of the most picturesque beaches in the world, alongside Bondi Beach in Australia and Hanauma Beach in Hawaii.
A social media study was conducted by Money analysed, looking at over 26 million social media posts and hashtags with beaches throughout the world.
Tenby's North Beach ended up seventh in the list, making it the most picturesque in the UK and third most picturesque in Europe.
Tropea Beach in Italy and Navagio Beach in Greece were the only European beaches to top Pembrokeshire's popular seaside destination.
Kelingking Beach in Bali topped the list, with other top ten beaches alongside Tenby including shores in Thailand, South Africa and the Algarve.
The study also looked at the top ten most picturesque beaches within the UK, which of course Tenby's North Beach topped.
The only other Welsh beach to make the list was Caswell Bay in Swansea, which finished as sixth in the domestic list.
