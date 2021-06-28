It has been argued that the recent disappearance of swans, ducks and their young from Goose Pill estuary in Milford Haven could be the result of arsonists burning shopping trolleys.

Dating back to January, there had been reports of shopping trolleys being burnt on the estuary's footpath by the neighbouring Tesco.

This has apparently been a regular occurrence, with two reports of vandals burning shopping trolleys on the path within the space of three days, around six weeks ago.

Now, these burnings have been named as the reason for the much-loved local wildlife in the estuary deserting the area.

At least 50 swans and ducks, including cygnets and ducklings, left the estuary around the time of Monday, June 14, with initial reasoning being given as a lack of food or poor water quality.

David Williams, a well-known civilian for his voluntary work on the footpath, has spent months moving the burnt trolleys from the area and clearing the path for people to take a walk while enjoying the wildlife.

"It is happening too often now," David said. "For days after, you were lucky to see one solitary seagull. People love walking past the estuary and watching all the wildlife, it is an absolutely lovely walk."

Within days of the wildlife leaving, another Tesco trolley engulfed in flames was spotted during the early hours of Thursday, June 17.

The swans were recently taken to Allpets vet care by Milford Marina, who confirmed the animals were in a healthy condition, disregarding the lack of food or poor water quality theory.

The vets said the numerous burning trolleys were 'a perfectly logical theory,' saying the swans and ducks would protect their young by taking them far from the fires.

David Williams continued: "The people who walk the path are gutted after watching the swans build the nest, lay the eggs, waiting weeks and weeks for them to hatch, and they hatch, and now they've been caused to leave."