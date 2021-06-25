UPDATE: Nathan Butler has been found safe and well.
Police officers are appealing to the public to help find 25-year-old Nathan Butler, who is missing from the Haverfordwest area.
A police spokesperson said: “We are worried about Nathan’s safety, so are asking anyone who has seen him today, or who sees him after reading this message, to get in touch with us straight away.
“We just want to make sure he is ok.”
If you see or speak to Nathan, or see his car (a red H-plate Mazda MX5 convertible) call 999.
If this is not possible, you can also email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
