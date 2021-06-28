A man was charged by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit after a stop check in Dinas Cross in the early hours of Saturday, June 26.
He was charged with 'drink driving' and 'driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.'
Once he was taken into custody, he provided two breath specimens, both of which were in excess of the legal limit.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'bailed to attend at court in due course.'
