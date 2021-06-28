Sport Pembrokeshire still has two months of 'Sunday Funday' activities for all members of the family to join in on at Pembroke Leisure Centre.
The Sunday Fundays are taking place every Sunday morning, between 10am to 11.30am from now until August 22.
Each session is open to people of all abilities, with no experience required for any sport or activity.
Activities able to participate in include football, cricket, tennis, rounders, athletics, fitness, netball, street dance, boxing and cheerleading.
All activities are taken by a coach from Sport Pembrokeshire.
Booking is essential for each Sunday Funday and must be booked by 12pm each Friday before.
To book your place, email georgia.osborne-davies@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.