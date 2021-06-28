Milford Youth Matters has announced that future regular sessions of 'Under the Bridge' will be taking place this summer after a hugely successful return in early June.
Under the Bridge, partly funded by Milford Haven Town Council and in partnership with the Port of Milford Haven, returned on Friday, June 4 with many activities for everyone in the community to get involved in.
Zumba, circus skills, floor art and inflatable rodeo surf were just some of the events taking place, and now many more activities will return with new dates for more sessions.
It has been announced that Under the Bridge will become regular throughout the summer of 2021, taking place at Milford Waterfront every Friday evening between July 16 and August 27.
More details are to be released soon.
