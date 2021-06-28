A woman was arrested following a stop check of her vehicle, when she provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
The woman's vehicle was stop checked in Milton early in the evening of Friday, June 25.
She provided blood samples after being taken into custody by police.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said she has since been 'released under investigation, pending their analysis.'
