PEMBROKESHIRE's Emily Hughes ran out for the Wales Rugby League women’s international side against England in Warrington on Friday evening.

Hughes was one of 11 players to remain from the first ever squad in 2019, who went on to beat England Lions, with 13 uncapped players in the squad.

The 25 year-old, who grew up in Pembroke Dock, will have benefitted from facing one of the strongest sides in the world at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

After her first-year playing rugby union at the University of Leicester, Hughes was scouted to represent former English Premiership power house Litchfield.

On returning to Wales, she started playing for Welsh Premiership side, Pencoed Phoenix in the 15-player code, before switching to rugby league in 2019.

She played for Cardiff Blue Dragons, and then represented Wales, becoming the first scorer in the first all-female Wales international rugby league side.

Hughes also starred in the famous 20-24 win over England Lions a few weeks' later at St Helens - but her third match for Wales proved to be far tougher.

England's women's side, made up entirely from Super League, warmed up for this year's World Cup with an emphatic 60-0 win, with 10 different try-scorers.

Wales, despite having a number of players who were playing rugby league for the first time, produced a determined effort and could proud of their efforts.

And apart from a 20-minute spell before half-time, where England racked up 30 points with some scintillating play, Wales held their own for large parts.

Skipper Emily Rudge scored two tries and Challenge Cup-winning St Helens team-mate Jodie Cunningham was also on the scoresheet for the home team

Carrie Roberts, Tara Jones, Shona Hoyle, Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Roche, Caitlin Beevers, Georgia Wilson and Hollie Dodd also crossed for England.

Wales Women’s head coach Thomas Brindle said: “I’ve been really pleased with the effort and commitment that has been shown by all the players in camp.

“We’ve been steadily building in intensity and we’ve come a long way in a short period of time," added Brindle, who was appointed as head coach in February

"We had an internal game, which was the first game of Rugby League in 18 months for some players, and for many it was their first ever game in this code.

“I feel that after an enforced absence, we are now continuing the Women’s Rugby League journey in Wales, and I’m really excited to see how it progresses."