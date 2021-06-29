A man was charged with drink driving, following his arrest after his vehicle being stop checked in the early hours of Saturday, June 26.
He was stopped in Hakin, Milford Haven and taken to custody to provide further readings.
His lowest reading at the station provided was three times the legal limit of 35ug.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has said he has been 'bailed to attend court in due course.'
