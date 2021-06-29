Currently enjoying his time around the Isles of Scilly, Wally has been spotted and photographed attempting to climb a boat, which didn't end as successfully as he may have hoped.
Wally tried to climb aboard the boat, which tipped as the famed walrus then fell back into the water.
To see how Wally went on trying to get aboard, see the gallery at the top of the page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment