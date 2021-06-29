A man was charged with drink driving, driving with an expired MOT and having his tyre below the legal limit in the Milford Haven area.
He was arrested after a minor road traffic collision on the evening of Saturday, June 26.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'bailed to attend court late next month.'
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.