A man was arrested in Milford Haven after providing a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
He was arrested during the afternoon of Saturday, June 26, when he was taken into custody following his positive roadside drug wipe.
At custody, he provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'released under investigation.'
