A man was arrested near Haverfordwest after his vehicle was stop checked, when he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.
His vehicle was stop checked on the A40 in the evening of Saturday, June 26.
After his arrest, he was taken into custody, where he provided blood samples at custody.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'released under investigation.'
