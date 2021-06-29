RNID, a national hearing loss charity, are searching for volunteer befrienders in Pembrokeshire to help anybody hard of hearing.
Volunteers are to support people to live well with their hearing loss, and the times for volunteers is for one hour per week for 10 weeks to support somebody.
RNID said: "Join us to support those with hearing loss who are isolated to have companionship and encourage confidence when out and about."
To get involved in the scheme, contact the south Wales coordinator for RNID via 02920 333034 or via email on livewell.cymru@rnid.org.uk
