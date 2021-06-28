VEHICLE fires have led to recent early evening closures on two of Pembrokeshire's main roads.
Firefighters and police attended both incidents - on the A477 and the A40.
Yesterday, Sunday June 27, the A477 closure was between the Sageston roundabout and Redberth.
A police spokesman said: "We were called to a vehicle fire on the A477, Sageston to Redberth, at shortly before 6pm.
"The road was closed while firefighters dealt with the fire and for the recovery of the vehicle."
On Friday evening, June 25, the A40 was closed in both directions between Wolfscastle and Haverfordwest.
The police spokesman said:"We were called to a vehicle fire in a layby on the A40 Haverfordwest to Wolfscastle at around 7pm.
"The vehicle was well alight, however, the blaze was out by 7.30pm, with the road reopening a short time later."
