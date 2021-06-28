A VILLAGE'S free library set up in lockdown has led to the launch of a maritime-style community facility.

A nautical-themed bookcase, in the shape of a rowing boat, has just moored up on the seafront.

The Little Free Library is the brainchild of Saundersfoot local, Nina Thomas and Ladan Harper, one of the administrators of Saundersfoot Connect,and resulted from the realisation of the importance of books during the lockdown.

Nina said: "The joy of books and reading was never more evident than during the lockdown to alleviate boredom and as a form of escapism.

"With the local library closed I started a book collection and delivery service.

"When this became too popular, a base was set up outside the Mulberry Restaurant in the village where each day, for 13 weeks, boxes of books were dropped off and collected."

This service was so well-received that, after the lockdown, a location was sought in the village for a permanent little free library.

The village's county councillor, Phil Baker, who was also a member of the Harbour Commissioners, approached the commissioners who were enthusiastic in their support in finding an ideal spot by the seafront flagpole on the harbour car park.

The Little Free Library has been sponsored by Saundersfoot resident, Geraint Foster, of G Force Technologies, and Ladan enlisted the help of Pembrokeshire County Council's Norman Industries of Haverfordwest - a supported business that employs over 60 people with a disability or work-limiting health condition - to build the bookcase.

Ladan said: "We are delighted with the bookcase.

"Its nautical theme and the expert craftsmanship by Norman Industries surpassed our expectations and we have had so many compliments already - we are over the moon with it."

The Little Free Library welcomes donations of books, and people are encouraged to help themselves to a volume whether or not they have put a book in.

It is hoped that the little library could be the beginning of a literary-based area on the harbour with ideas afoot for a reading and storytelling area.