A DRIVER from Pen y Cwm has had received a 26-week suspended prison sentence after he admitted driving he blue Renault Trafic while disqualified from driving, twice over the drink drive limit and with no insurance.

Paul Bramble, of Erw Lon, was stopped by police on the A487 between St Davids and Fishguard on May 31 of this year.

Officers found that he had been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and that there was no insurance policy on the vehicle.

The 36-year-old was breathalysed and was found to have 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35.

Magistrates at Haverfordwest, sitting on Tuesday, June 22, imposed a 26-week prison sentence for the driving while disqualified offence. They felt the offence was particularly serious as it had happened shortly after Bramble had been banned from driving.

They suspended the sentence by 12 months as they heard Bramble needed help and support with ‘significant mental health issues’. They also heard that Bramble was remorseful, that there was a ‘real prospect of rehabilitation’ and that he had the support of his wife.

Bramble must also undertake a supervision period of 12 months with a maximum of 15 days rehabilitation activity and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the next twelve months.

For the drink driving charge Bramble was disqualified from driving for 40 months, there is the possibility of this being reduced by 40 weeks if he attends the appropriate driving course by November 2023.

Bramble must also pay a £250 fine, a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs- a total of £463.

A community order made by north West Wales Magistrates Court on December 3 last year was revoked. There was no separate penalty for the insurance offence.

Bramble has until the 20 of next month to pay the fine and court costs.