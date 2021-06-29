A CRYMYCH driver was more than three times over the drink drive limit when police stopped her Fiat Tipo on the A487 Cardigan to Newport road, a court has heard.
Tracey Denise Smart of, Penygroes, was stopped by police on May 19 this year.
Breathalyser readings showed 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35.
Smart, 50, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 15 to admit the offence.
Magistrates disqualified her from driving for 34 months, with the possibility of a 34-week reduction is she completes an approved driving course.
They also fined her £384 and ordered her to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Smart must also complete a one-year community order with a maximum of 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Magistrates gave her until July 13 to pay the total amount of £564.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.