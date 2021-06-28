A PUBLIC heritage event will be held at Canolfan Hermon this Saturday, July 3 - starting 10am.

The Song of the Golden Road workshop is the third in a series of walking and talking workshops exploring the life worlds and landscapes of the Preselis.

Martin Johnes, Professor of Modern History at Swansea University and author of a number of books on Welsh history including Wales: England's Colony? which was turned into a BBC television series, will lead the workshop.

Martin grew up in Hermon and attended Ysgol Hermon. His talk will look the state of the Welsh language in the late 19th century and early 20th century, the history of the Welsh Not, and the role schools played in spreading the English language.

He will use Hermon as an example to show that, although education in this period took place through the medium of English, its impact on people's ability to speak English was limited.

In the 1921 census the parish of Llanfyrnach had the lowest percentage of English speakers anywhere in Wales.

Martin will also be joined by Cris Tomos who will talk about the campaign to save Hermon School at the beginning of this century and his work with the local community to set up Canolfan Hermon, saving the building for community use.

A talk at the beginning of the day will be followed by discussion and a walk around the village, weather permitting.

Participants should arrive for 10am and the day will conclude at around 4pm. Participants should bring a packed lunch, dress for all weathers and wear appropriate footwear for walking.

Booking essential as numbers are limited to 30 people.

To book visit

www.span-arts.org.uk/whats-on or contact Rowan at Span Arts on 01834 869323.