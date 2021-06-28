Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to the Withybush area in Haverfordwest, when reports were received of people 'firing at a target,' on Monday, June 28.
The officers were called at around 2pm on the Monday afternoon, when the reports came through from the showground in Withybush.
An armed response unit was part of the crew that attended the scene, where 'it was established that there had been a misunderstanding.'
Police examined the guns and deemed them to be standard air rifles.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Advice was provided."
