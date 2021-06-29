Famed actor Michael Sheen has taken to social media to show support for the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, to his over 500,000 followers on Twitter.
Sheen, from Port Talbot, Glamorgan, is known as one of Britain's finest actors, having received critical acclaim for his work in films including The Damned United, Frost/Nixon, The Queen, Twilight and many more.
He was asked on Twitter by Ifan Huw Dafydd, to spread the word of the Torch Theatre, and promised to buy the actor a beer if he did so.
Sheen accepted, taking the time to tweet to his 548,000 followers to 'support the wonderful Torch Theatre in Milford Haven,' ahead of the theatre's upcoming live streamings of 'The Wood.'
The Torch Theatre then tweeted their thanks to Michael Sheen, saying: "Diolch yn fawr to Michael Sheen for tweeting support for the Torch Theatre virtual streaming production of The Wood, we really appreciate this!"
To read more about the Torch Theatre's live streamings of The Wood, visit http://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19348057.milford-havens-torch-theatre-digitally-stream-first-world-war-play/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.