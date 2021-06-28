Angle Lifeboat was called out to two saves in one day recently, the crew helped find a missing person, and came to the rescue of a further two people on a yacht in trouble at sea.
The first of the two shouts began at 12.55pm on Friday, June 25 when the crew were paged about a 28ft yacht with engine and electrical failure, which was also struggling to make any headway under sail.
The crew said they were quickly on scene, and were able to tow the yacht back to Neyland, with the two people that were onboard safe from harm.
The second call of the day began at 20.30pm when the crew were paged to do a shoreline search in the Milford area, as part of a multi agency search with Dale Coastguard and Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police for a missing person.
Thankfully the missing person was found shortly after the crew were paged, and the team were stood down at 21.15pm and safely rehoused the lifeboat at 21.30pm.
