MORE money generated by the second home council tax premium has been distributed to local projects including one aiming to keep the success of the council’s Covid community support hub going.

Cabinet members signed off the 11 applications put forward for approval by the Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant panel at its meeting earlier this month, with a further two deferred for more details.

On Monday Cllr Neil Prior asked for more information about the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) application of just over £100,000 towards its plan to “transition” the community hub.

The hub, set up in response to Covid-19, was a single point of contact for people requiring support in their community, was a temporary arrangement supported by social care staff, a report to cabinet states and the PAVS project will “put it on a firmer footing” said Cllr Bob Kilmister, cabinet member for finance.

He added that it had created “an excellent model to continue to community hub.”

The £100,761 grant is part of a £425,552 project, and it is “worthwhile investing in this project” added Cllr Cris Tomos as it will provide “long term continuum of the support of communities with the community hub system.”

Other grants awarded include £7,250 for Clarbeston Road Association Football Club’s construction of a tractor garage and store, £3,000 towards Fishguard and District Local History Group’s database and website development, just over £14,000 to the Friends of the Mount’s plans for weather protection, benches, planters and other enhancements as well as £28,000 for Kilgetty Begelly Community Council’s plans to replace play equipment.

The Lota Project will get £20,000 towards its £65,000 refurbishment plans at its play area and skatepark, Newport Town Council will get £10,730 for its survey of residents on housing needs and Covid impacts, £36,000 for One Voice Wales for its town and community council work as well as £11,590 for Rosemarket Village Hall improvements.

The Havens Community Council’s plans to develop a boules pitch will be boosted by £11,755 and the West Wales Maritime Heritage Society will get £11,500 towards its £14,390 plan for a shelter enabling the restoration and exhibition of the historic Charterhouse lifeboat in Pembroke Dock.