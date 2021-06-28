Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for help to find a 79-year-old man who has been missing from the Saundersfoot area since first thing this morning.
Raymond Ludlow is believed to have left his home in Saundersfoot shortly before 8am.
He is described as being 5ft 7ins, bald and of medium build.
Raymond is thought to have been wearing a navy coat and brown shoes.
He may have travelled to the Carmarthen town area this morning.
Anyone who has seen Raymond, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at , by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting ref: DP-20210628-056.
