A 79-year-old man who has went missing from the Saundersfoot area yesterday morning, Monday June 28, has been found safe and well
Raymond Ludlow was last seen at around 8am, and police issued an appeal for information about his whereabouts.
A police spokesman said this morning, Tuesday June 29: "Mr Ludlow has been found safe and well this morning."
