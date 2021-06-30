Two new Welsh medium school names and governing body compositions have been approved by cabinet members.
The new all-through three to 19 school replacing Ysgol y Preseli and Ysgol y Frenni will open in Crymych in April 2022 with its new name suggested by pupils in the area.
Of 200 responses received the temporary governing body has decided on Ysgol Bro Preseli, recognising that that Preseli is known locally and nationally not just as the school but as an area.
A report to Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet on Monday (June 28) adds that the Instrument of Government was also approved by governors.
It outlines the composition of the governing body and the school name.
An Instrument of Government was also signed off for Pembroke’s new Welsh school, due to open in January 2023 and proposed to be called Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro.
The temporary governing body of Ysgol Gelli Aur – Golden Grove School, which currently provides Welsh language education, agreed the name and composition of a new governing body at its meeting in May.
The cabinet approved the Instrument of Government for both schools.
