Siop y pentre in Cilgerran has been rewarded for its hard work, by winning the Countryside Alliance Award for best post office/village shop in the whole of Wales.

The local shop in north Pembrokeshire was given the award for the 'commitment for reducing plastic, and helping our community.'

During lockdown, Siop y pentre set up a website for ordering online, which the staff delivered for free to people throughout the community.

Furthermore, the shop supported other businesses by selling its products at other shops, allowing them to stay open, such as selling sourdough bread from other local shops, Crwst and Bara Menyn.

After the initial lockdown, Siop y pentre adapted immediately, introducing the delivery service and even including a free paper round service, which is still available for vulnerable customers.

Social media was also a great step for the staff, who shared their adventures during lockdown, helping the community.

The shop was awarded for all the staff's community work, with the judges saying: "This village shop has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to reducing plastic usage and waste.

"A zero-waste section and refill station for dry goods sits proudly in the store and the collection of items such as crisp packets are sent to be recycled into outdoor furniture.

"The commitment to their locality is equally evident with strong nominations brimmed with gratitude for services plenty."

A spokesperson said: “We are so thrilled to have won this rural Oscar award for our dedication to reducing the impact on our environment. We were overwhelmed by the support from the community and we shall continue to develop and introduce new innovative ideas to re-use and reduce waste. It will also be our aim to continue entertaining the community with our social media clips.”