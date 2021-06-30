SECRETARY of State for Wales Simon Hart has joined the backlash against the Bishop of St Davids' tweets, calling messages on her personal Twitter account a 'full scale, consistent, sustained, bitter and unpleasant attack on people who chose to have a very different political output to her'.

Bishop Joanna Penberthy hit the headlines after posting a tweet on her personal account saying 'never never never trust a Tory' in response to a tweet relating to the Conservative party.

She since apologised for this and other tweets regarding her 'strong political views' and has now closed the account down.

Mr Hart said that the comments were 'remarkable' as the majority of voters in in the Bishop's area had elected conservative MPs and Senedd members.

Addressing the Welsh affairs select committee, in response to a question from Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis, he accepted the clergy's right to comment on political matters and on issues but 'not necessarily on political preferences'.

He branded the comments 'an extraordinary act of intolerance which is completely unacceptable in any circumstance'.

"It seems to me that the Bishop wouldn't have said that about anybody who happened to pursue a different religion or a different lifestyle," he said.

"There was something about her judgement that said, it's fine they're Tories so we can say what we like and it won't matter."

Mr Hart wrote the Archbishop of Canterbury to express his disappointment with the tweets, saying:

"It concerns me greatly that Dr Penberthy felt it appropriate to use her social media platform for divisive, ill-informed comments. It does not reflect well on the Church in Wales' reputation for tolerance and inclusiveness."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, apologised.

"I am deeply embarrassed by the use of such language by a church leader," he wrote in reply. "It is absolutely unacceptable, and I am truly sorry. ..It is intolerable, and I am determined to work with my sisters and brothers to find better ways to express disagreement."

The Bishop of Bangor, the Right Reverend Andy John, as Senior Bishop for the Church in Wales said the church had welcomed the Bishop of St Davids' apology.

"I add my apology on behalf of the Church in Wales," he wrote.

"I regret the intemperate language that she used and the hurt it caused. I have spoken with the bishop and believe her to be sincere in her apology and that she wishes to improve the way in which her ministry operates in the public domain.

"It is clear to me that bishops cannot make distinctions between personal and public statements when both are publicly available.

"I regret the impression that has been formed that we favour one political viewpoint over another. All members and supporters of all mainstream political parties are welcome in our churches."

A spokesperson for the diocese of St Davids declined to comment further, saying the matter had been 'satisfactorily addressed' by the Senior Bishop.